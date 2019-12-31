Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS he wants to steal THIS from Yash and it has a connection to KGF

Recently, at an awards event, the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was asked about one thing he would love to steal from Yash. Vijay was quick enough to react to this question.

Kannada star Yash's film KGF: Chapter 1 had set the box office on fire along with phenomenal reviews by the audience and critics alike. The film released last year in December and Yash managed to make Kannada cinema more prominent than ever with KGF. The Rocking Star is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Well, with KGF, Yash surely left everyone amazed. In fact, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was blown away by Yash's film KGF.

Recently, at an awards event, the Arjun Reddy star was asked about one thing he would love to steal from Yash. Vijay was quick enough to react saying, Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF franchise. Deverakonda further laughing said that he can make KGF 3 secret plan with the director. Interesting!! Now we wait to know how Yash reacts to this comment of Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about the second part of the hit franchise, KGF Chapter 2 will also see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

Talking abiut Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu star us busy with the shooting of his two upcoming films, World Famous Lover and Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. In WFL, the actor will be sharing the screen space with four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

