Vijay Deverakonda reveals his uber cool work from home setup; Says 'your boy is back'

Popular heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda keeps quite an active presence on social media. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star often takes to his Instagram space to share glimpses from his life with his fans. On Wednesday, Deverakonda posted another photo on the gram, giving us a sneak peak into his uber cool work set-up at home. Seated on a wooden stool, the actor is seen stylishly donning a white shirt paired with flared beige pants, that he matched with a beige cardigan. He also had a beanie, and black slippers on.

Behind him, one can see a well-kept dry bar establishment, that add to the aesthetics of the place. Vijay can be seen holding some papers that he is reading from, in his left hand, while his right hand has a white coffee mug. He also has a mic stand in front of him. Sharing the post on the gram, he added the caption, “Your boy is back - Work from home. Lets get things moving” He followed it with a star emoji at the end.