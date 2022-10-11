Vijay Deverakonda reveals how Liger failure affected him; ‘Irrespective of how we feel, we get up’

Vijay Deverakonda , the popular actor has been keeping a low profile after the massive failure of his pan-Indian release, Liger. The movie, which marked his debut in Bollywood, was simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi languages and dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The Puri Jagannadh directorial opened up highly negative reviews, and ended up as a box office failure, to the shock of its makers. In the recently held SIIMA awards, Vijay Deverakonda finally opened up about the failure of Liger and revealed how he handled it.

The talented actor, who bagged an award at the event, got all emotional while speaking about the unexpected failure. “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you,” said Vijay Deverakonda, who received his SIIMA award from the Kannada superstar Shiv Rajkumar.

About Liger

Liger, which is a mass entertainer, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. The Puri Jagannadh directorial featured Ananya Panday as the female lead, while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy played the supporting roles. The movie also had a cameo appearance by the famous boxer Mike Tyson. Liger received flak from the audiences for its outdated writing, making, problematic content, and disappointing performances of the star cast, especially the lead pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

The leading man, who is well-known for his fondness for angry young man roles, also received backlash on social media for his choice of characters post the debacle of Liger. Many scenes of the Puri Jagannadh directorial ended up becoming meme materials, owing to its unintentional humour and bad performances.

Vijay Deverakonda’s career

The talented actor is currently staying away from the limelight and is focussing on his upcoming Telugu project, Kushi. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, marks Vijay Deverakonda’s first onscreen collaboration with the celebrated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying together in Maldives? Netizens believe so