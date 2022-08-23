Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS how Shah Rukh Khan declaring himself as the 'last superstar' changed his life

Vijay Deverakonda, the rising star of Indian cinema, needs no introduction as he is currently all over the headlines. while it is well known that Vijay made it here with no godfather, he surely has a big inspiration. Yes, this middle-class boy from Hyderabad dreamt of becoming a big star all because of Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with GQ, Vijay Deverakona confessed that an interview with Shah Rukh Khan, where he heard the actor declare himself “the last superstar” changed his life. “I can’t tell you how much Shah Rukh Khan’s success drove me. It showed me in clear terms: If he could do it, why couldn’t I? You only need one successful person as a reference point.”

Vijay Deverakonda also admitted that he chose to become an actor not just for passion but for all the glam and glitz it provides. “I didn’t become an actor only because I enjoy acting. I became an actor because it pays well and I wanted the money, the comfort, and the respect.”

For unversed, Vijay Deverakonda started off his career like every aspiring actor, who wanted to become a big star, and acted in supporting roles before making his smashing debut with Pelli Choopulu. Soon he became a household name with his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy and since there's no stopping him.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently waiting for the release of his first pan-Indian film Liger, which also marks his debut in Bollywood. He will be seen as an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.