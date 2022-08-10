Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS why he wears 'chappals' for promotions of Liger: Every day I have to…

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday cannot keep calm as their highly-awaited sports drama Liger is soon going to hit the theaters. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie. However, it is Vijay Deverakonda's look for the promotional events which is sweeping headlines lately. He is seen wearing 'chappal' for promotions and surprised everyone with this move. Recently, he revealed why he is wearing 'chappal' for the promotions.

In a chat with ETimes, Vijay Deverakonda revealed why he is wearing 'chappal' for the promotions of his upcoming film Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor said, "I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with Chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

The duo recently graced the ever-famous Koffee With Karan 7 couch and made headlines because of their sassy replies on the talk show. During the episode, when host Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his vibe with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he replied, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

