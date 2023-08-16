Vijay Deverakonda reveals why Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke publicly about myositis, shares about health battles

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a night to remember at Kushi musical concert. During the event, the Liger actor also spoke and recalled Samantha's struggle with Myositis. He shared about the phase of how her health stopped Kushi shoot and why Samantha had to publicly open up about her health condition.

Vijay Deverakonda wishes for Kushi to become hit so he can see a smile on Samantha's face and feels it's his responsibility. The actor spoke about the actress, her struggles, and her health and said, "More than me, I want to see Samantha smile. She struggled a lot with the film. We started this film in April 2022 with a smile on our faces. We had completed 60 percent. Only 30-35 percent of shooting was pending. By July, Sam's health condition deteriorated. She said that her health wasn't good. Shiva and I were like "You look beautiful. What problem do you have?" We took it lightly. Later, we understood her plight."

The Arjun Reddy actor revealed how Samantha stopped talking to them because of her bad health. He added, "In July, when I was promoting my other film, I got to know about Sam's health. Initially, she didn't talk about it. I told Sam that we are actors and that we are storytellers. I felt we did not have to talk about our struggles in the open. After a point, Samantha felt it was her responsibility to talk about her health. She stopped talking to us and she stopped seeing all of us. She was extremely unwell. She fought so many battles. At that point, she decided to share it with everyone, just to tell people that there's hope. We met nearly 50-60 people today [August 15] and nearly 40 people came up to her and said that they were dealing with their health issues and how she was an inspiration. I felt what Sam did was right."

The actor ended his speech by saying that he knows Samantha is not healthy yet and gets severe headaches and eyes hurt due to heavy lights. But despite that, she always shows up, dresses, dances, and smiles only for the fans that love her.

Kushi Music Concert

As Kushi is gearing up for its grand release on September 1, the makers hosted a musical concert in Hyderabad on the eve of Independence Day. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha took the audience on a ride with their chemistry and dance performances on Kushi's title song. Music composer Hesham, Singers like Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, and others performed live on the stage as well.



