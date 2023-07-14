Vijay Deverakonda reviews brother Anand's Baby film; Here's what he has to say

Vijay Deverakonda is a happy brother as his brother Anand's film Baby has opened up with good reviews at the box office. The actor watched the film ahead of its release on Thursday night at a special screening in Hyderabad. He was also accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna at the movies. Well now, he shared a few photos with Anand and Vaishnavi Chaitanya and showered love.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and shared photos of hugging his brother and lead actress of the film Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The trio can be seen flaunting big smiles in the photos. He revealed that these waves of laughter were after a lot of crying and sobbing after watching the film.

In the pic, Vijay is seen wearing a white t-shirt with an orange shirt and paired-up grey colored pants. The Arjun Reddy actor held Anand and Vaishnavi with his hands at both sides. The Liger wrote in caption, "I am so happy. These babies did it. So well. So much impact. This was us last night after the premiers, after a lot of crying, we were all then filled with Big smiles and laughter. Missing @viraj_ashwin @sairazesh @VijaiBulganin."

Vijay Deverakonda showers love and praises on his brother Anand as his film Baby wins at box office



Anand Deverakonda thanks fans for Baby reviews

Rashmika Mandanna also watched Baby movie last night at a theatre in Hyderabad. She got emotional watching the movie and also loved it.

Baby released today in the theatres and is being hailed as a cult classic love story. The actors, storyline and music has impressed the audiences. A while ago, Anand Deverakonda also thanked fans for their reactions to the film. He tweeted, Thank you for the love. Thank you for the thousands of positive messages. Thank you for the mad reactions in the theatres. Our team is incredibly grateful to the audience. We will see you in the theatres!!!"

Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead. The film promises to be a classic love triangle with modern twists.





