Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes rumours of Liger being offered Rs 200 crore OTT deal; Calls it 'too little'

Vijay Deverakonda has refuted massive Rs 200 crore OTT deal rumours for Liger on Twitter. Read further to know what he said.

Vijay Deverakonda in the last 5 years has established himself to be one of the most exciting stars not only down south but in other industries as well. Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut in an action entertainer called ‘Liger’ co-starring Ananya Pandey. Liger is helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh, who is responsible for crowd-pleasers like ‘Pokiri’ and ‘Businessman’. This will be the first collaboration between Puri and Vijay. Liger is being produced by and it will reportedly be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, considering Vijay has a massive pull with the Telugu audience.

Recently reports started circulating that amidst many major films taking the OTT route, ‘Liger’ is being offered a massive Rs. 200 crore deal for a direct to digital release and a satellite right. The reports also stated that the makers of the film are considering the offer. ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor took to Twitter and discarded the rumour completely. Sharing the report on his Twitter account, he wrote, “Too little, I’ll do more in the theaters”. Vijay has quashed the reports that Liger might get an OTT release and is seemingly very confident of the film that is still in the making.

Take a look at the tweet:

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Vijay, who is known for portraying soulful characters and realistic films like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’, will be portraying the role of a fighter in the high octane masala entertainer ‘Liger’. Charmme Kaur is also playing a crucial part in the film. Liger is initially supposed to release on 9 September and there has been no official confirmation on the change of this date.

Also Read| PICS: Vijay Deverakonda debuts on Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar in beast boy avatar

Share your comment ×