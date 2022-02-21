Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: As usual nonsense

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna need no introduction as they are big names in the South film fraternity. The duo also enjoys a massive fan following and their loved ones like their on-screen chemistry a lot. They have crackling off-screen chemistry as well. Just a few days back, a rumour had spread regarding their wedding. Speculations were made that the duo might tie the knot later this year. However, on Monday, Vijay Deverakonda rubbished all the speculations and called it “as usual nonsense”.

To note, Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two super hit films i.e., Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The duo had garnered a lot of praise for their on-screen chemistry in both the films from their fans. In addition to this, they have often been spotted together by the paparazzi as well.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action-thriller film Liger. He will essay the role of an MMA fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday and former boxing champion Mike Tyson. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun. Last month, the actress was seen with filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai.

