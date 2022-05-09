On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, makers unveil Liger Hunt theme; Drop a glimpse of actor’s transformation

Vijay Deverakonda has been all over the news today. After all, he is celebrating his 33rd birthday and social media is abuzz with tweets and messages for the handsome hunk. Interestingly, the Arjun Reddy star is also making the headlines for his upcoming movie Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a pan India film that also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. And as fans are eagerly waiting for the Liger, on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday today, the makers have unveiled The Hunt Theme of the movie.

It is an over one and a half minute lyrical video, which gives a glimpse of Vijay’s remarkable transformation, his intense look, and his fighting spirit. It drops hints about Vijay’s inspiring journey from the Slumdog of Mumbai streets to becoming the champion in Mixed Martial Arts. The song has been penned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Shekhar Astitwa, and Vikram Montrose, sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, and composed by Vikram Montrose. Interestingly, the Liger Hunt Theme was unveiled along with an intriguing poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda who was seen flaunting his ripped physique.

Check out the Liger Hunt theme here:

To note, this Puri Jagannadh directorial marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay, and she is all praises for the actor. In fact, on Vijay’s 33rd birthday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress also shared a sunkissed pic with him and wrote, “Happiest Birthday @TheDeverakonda Let's kill it this year! All my love always”. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger will also feature the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in a key role. Liger is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

