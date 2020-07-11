Vijay Deverakonda’s charming THROWBACK selfie will make every fan's heart race

It wouldn’t be an understatement if one says that one can spend a whole day scrolling through his photos.

When Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the big screens in 2015 with Nag Ashwin directorial Yevade Subramanyam, no one would have guessed that the actor would turn out to be a remarkable star in Telugu cinema. In the film, he played a key supporting role. Prior to Yevade Subramanyam, Vijay had appeared in small roles in films like Nuvvila and Life Is Beautiful. However, the film that came as a twist in the career of Vijay Deverakonda was Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy.

Ever since the film’s release, the Rowdy star has been a heartthrob of women in South India, and whenever he posts new photos on social media, it takes the internet by storm. It wouldn’t be an understatement if one says that one can spend a whole day scrolling through his photos. This photo in particular, which was taken during the shooting of Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda looks spectacular. The photo caught massive attention from his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

