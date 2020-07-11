  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s charming THROWBACK selfie will make every fan's heart race

It wouldn’t be an understatement if one says that one can spend a whole day scrolling through his photos.
2679 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda’s charming THROWBACK selfie will make every fan's heart raceVijay Deverakonda’s charming THROWBACK selfie will make every fan's heart race
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the big screens in 2015 with Nag Ashwin directorial Yevade Subramanyam, no one would have guessed that the actor would turn out to be a remarkable star in Telugu cinema. In the film, he played a key supporting role. Prior to Yevade Subramanyam, Vijay had appeared in small roles in films like Nuvvila and Life Is Beautiful. However, the film that came as a twist in the career of Vijay Deverakonda was Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy.

Ever since the film’s release, the Rowdy star has been a heartthrob of women in South India, and whenever he posts new photos on social media, it takes the internet by storm. It wouldn’t be an understatement if one says that one can spend a whole day scrolling through his photos. This photo in particular, which was taken during the shooting of Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda looks spectacular. The photo caught massive attention from his fans.

Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kerala  Sugamaano? :) Photographer - Comrade @rashmika_mandanna

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement