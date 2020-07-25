Vijay Deverakonda’s chilled out moment in this THROWBACK photo will drive away your lockdown blues

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Met prediction - Cyclonic Winds and Rough Sea. Me - Shoot Cancelled & Chillll”. Well, it looks like the Rowdy star too gets excited to get a day off when there’s bad weather. It goes without saying that his fans, especially the female crowd went gaga after he shared this picture. This photo was taken when Dear Comrade was being shot. Take a look at his Instagram post right here:

He appeared on the big screens in the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam directed by Nag Ashwin. The Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had four female leads namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.