Vijay Deverakonda’s chilled out moment in this THROWBACK photo will drive away your lockdown blues

In this throwback photo, the World Famous Lover actor decided to chill because of a cancelled shooting and he looks absolutely irresistible.
434 reads
Vijay Deverakonda’s photos on his social media accounts will make his fans’ hearts race. Each photo is a gem and fans can never get enough of it. While we are waiting for his next film to hit the big screens, we can’t help but look at his Instagram photos. In this throwback photo, the World Famous Lover actor decided to chill because of a cancelled shooting and he looks absolutely irresistible.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Met prediction - Cyclonic Winds and Rough Sea. Me - Shoot Cancelled & Chillll”. Well, it looks like the Rowdy star too gets excited to get a day off when there’s bad weather. It goes without saying that his fans, especially the female crowd went gaga after he shared this picture. This photo was taken when Dear Comrade was being shot. Take a look at his Instagram post right here:

Also Read: Chiranjeevi makes fans go gaga with his 'makeover mood'; Sports a clean shaven look

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Met prediction - Cyclonic Winds and Rough Sea. Me - Shoot Cancelled & Chillll.

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

He appeared on the big screens in the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam directed by Nag Ashwin. The Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film had four female leads namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Credits :Instagram

