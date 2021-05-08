Vijay Deverakonda’s fans celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy amidst lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the pan Indian film Liger with Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

As Vijay Deverakonda will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the makers of his next film for any new updates. However, fans of the Dear Comrade actor are also gearing up to celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy at this critical time of lockdown and COVID 19’s second wave. Vijay Deverakonda fans are celebrating his birthday by donating food packets to help the people who are striving due to local lockdowns during the second wave.

Apparently, the fans have donated 500 food packets so far and they have plans to donate even more. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in the Pan Indian film Liger which also has Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur and it was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A couple of months back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9.

Other than this, Vijay Deverakonda also has a Tollywood film in his kitty which will be directed by Sukumar. The actor announced the collaboration in September last year. Announcing the news, he wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

