  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s fans celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy amidst lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the pan Indian film Liger with Ananya Panday as the leading lady.
3447 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda’s fans celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy amidst lockdown Vijay Deverakonda’s fans celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy amidst lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Vijay Deverakonda will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the makers of his next film for any new updates. However, fans of the Dear Comrade actor are also gearing up to celebrate his birthday by donating food to the needy at this critical time of lockdown and COVID 19’s second wave. Vijay Deverakonda fans are celebrating his birthday by donating food packets to help the people who are striving due to local lockdowns during the second wave. 

Apparently, the fans have donated 500 food packets so far and they have plans to donate even more. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in the Pan Indian film Liger which also has Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur and it was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A couple of months back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID 19; Thanks everyone for their prayers and urges people to stay safe

Other than this, Vijay Deverakonda also has a Tollywood film in his kitty which will be directed by Sukumar. The actor announced the collaboration in September last year. Announcing the news, he wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
VOTE: Amidst the rumours, Katrina Kaif will make for the best onscreen pair with Prabhas or Vijay Deverakonda?
Pet Therapy: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to Keerthy Suresh; Celebs & their videos with furry babies
PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda tears up as he prays for his fan Hemanth; Fulfills his last wish
Vijay Deverakonda shares awareness post on COVID 19 recommended by UNICEF and WHO; Urges everyone to stay safe
Rashmika Mandanna says 'ask Vijay Deverakonda' as she reacts to a fan question on teaming up with him again
Vijay Deverakonda is obsessed with his white gym hoodie and these PHOTOS are proof
close