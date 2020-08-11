Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter: Chunky Panday rubbishes rumours of playing Ananya Panday’s father in it

Recently, few reports emerged stating that Ananya’s real-life father and Bollywood actor Chunky Panday will be seen as her on-screen father in Fighter.

Vijay Deverakonda’s next film with Puri Jagannadh titled Fighter marks Ananya Panday’s debut in Tollywood. Recently, few reports emerged stating that Ananya’s real-life father and Bollywood actor Chunky Panday will be seen as her on-screen father in Fighter. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky denied the allegations and stated that though he would love to play such a role, he has not been roped in to play any role in Fighter.

Earlier in February, director Puri Jagannadh announced that Ananya will be playing the female lead in Fighter. Sharing the news on Twitter, the director wrote, “Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture” Ananya thanked the director and wrote, “Couldn’t be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set. #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda. ”

For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training. It is being reported that Vijay will be sport six-pack abs in it. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down. Coming back to Chunky’s statement, he was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I’d love to play Ananya’s father, but right now, what you’re hearing are just rumours.” Fighter is a pan Indian movie and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

