Vijay Deverakonda’s pet Storm howls along with the Fighter star as brother Anand takes him for walk; WATCH

In the video, Vijay’s brother Anand can be seen taking him for a walk. As Vijay called the dog and howled, the dog can be seen howling back.
Tollywood star Vijay Devarkonda has introduced his furry friend Storm with all his fans. The husky pup has already started to occupy space on the Rowdy Star’s Instagram, and fans are taking to the comments section to show love. Now, Vijay Deverakonda shared a new video of his pet and it took over the internet. In the video, Vijay’s brother Anand can be seen taking him for a walk. As Vijay called the dog and howled, the dog can be seen howling back.

Days after Storm’s arrival, Vijay Deverakonda created a separate Instagram profile for him and the handle is slowly gaining more followers. Apparently, Storm is the first pet of Vijay Devarakonda. Talking in an interview about his pet, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier said that after spending time with director Puri Jagannadh's pet, he decided to become a pet parent. When he started searching for pets to adopt, Vijay’s stylist showed him pictures of Storm. 

Watch the video here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@thestormdeverakonda

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood.

Credits :Instagram

