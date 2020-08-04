  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s rugged looks in this throwback picture leave the fans awestruck; Take a look

Vijay Deverakonda's throwback picture will leave the actor's fans and followers simply awestruck. The south actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.
1970 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda,SouthVijay Deverakonda’s rugged looks in this throwback picture leave the fans awestruck; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda's throwback picture will leave the actor's fans and followers simply awestruck. The south actor's rugged looks are leaving the fans wanting for more. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The southern actor's fans are always delighted to see his photos. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace southern director Puri Jagannadh. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen.

The actor was last seen in the southern romance drama called World Famous Lover. The film had the south star opposite four leading ladies. The south siren Raashi Khanna also featured in the Kranthi Madhav film alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda shot to massive fame after his film Arjun Reddy. The film proved to be a huge success and made tremendous box office collections. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the Geetha Govindam actor on the big screen with his latest offering Fighter.

Check out the photo

This film will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The photos of the leading stars of Fighter had leaked on social media. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were shooting for the film in Mumbai. The leaked photos see Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday on a bike.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in a throwback PHOTO and the fans are loving it)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement