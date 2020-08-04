Vijay Deverakonda’s rugged looks in this throwback picture leave the fans awestruck; Take a look

Vijay Deverakonda's throwback picture will leave the actor's fans and followers simply awestruck. The south actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda's throwback picture will leave the actor's fans and followers simply awestruck. The south actor's rugged looks are leaving the fans wanting for more. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The southern actor's fans are always delighted to see his photos. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace southern director Puri Jagannadh. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen.

The actor was last seen in the southern romance drama called World Famous Lover. The film had the south star opposite four leading ladies. The south siren Raashi Khanna also featured in the Kranthi Madhav film alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda shot to massive fame after his film Arjun Reddy. The film proved to be a huge success and made tremendous box office collections. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the Geetha Govindam actor on the big screen with his latest offering Fighter.

This film will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The photos of the leading stars of Fighter had leaked on social media. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were shooting for the film in Mumbai. The leaked photos see Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday on a bike.

