  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s throwback PHOTO with Rashmika Mandanna brings back memories of Dear Comrade

The throwback photo of the actor with the stunner Rashmika Mandanna will leave the fans feeling nostalgic.
6894 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda,Rashmika Mandanna,SouthVijay Deverakonda’s throwback PHOTO with Rashmika Mandanna brings back memories of Dear Comrade

The actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The throwback photo of the actor with the stunner Rashmika Mandanna will leave the fans feeling nostalgic. The picture of the dynamic duo Vijay and Rashmika brings back fond memories of the film Dear Comrade where the two actors essayed the lead roles. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had collaborated on films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The fans and film audiences love the chemistry between the two actors. The throwback picture of the two actors will surely brighten up your day.

Both Vijay and Rashmika enjoy a massive fan following on their respective social media handles. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film Fighter. This film is an ambitious project of ace director Puri Jagannadh. The Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will also feature in this film. This film happens to be onr of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

Check out the photo:

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly feature in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film had Allu Arjun in the lead. The first look poster of the Sukumar directorial was unveiled some time back. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the Allu Arjun and Rashmika on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: When AR Murugadoss wanted to direct a bilingual with Thalapathy Vijay and Superstar Mahesh Babu in lead roles)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement