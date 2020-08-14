Vijay Deverakonda’s throwback PHOTO with Rashmika Mandanna brings back memories of Dear Comrade

The throwback photo of the actor with the stunner Rashmika Mandanna will leave the fans feeling nostalgic.

The actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The throwback photo of the actor with the stunner Rashmika Mandanna will leave the fans feeling nostalgic. The picture of the dynamic duo Vijay and Rashmika brings back fond memories of the film Dear Comrade where the two actors essayed the lead roles. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had collaborated on films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The fans and film audiences love the chemistry between the two actors. The throwback picture of the two actors will surely brighten up your day.

Both Vijay and Rashmika enjoy a massive fan following on their respective social media handles. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav. Meanwhile, the actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film Fighter. This film is an ambitious project of ace director Puri Jagannadh. The Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will also feature in this film. This film happens to be onr of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly feature in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film had Allu Arjun in the lead. The first look poster of the Sukumar directorial was unveiled some time back. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the Allu Arjun and Rashmika on the big screen.

