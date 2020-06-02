Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover or Prabhas’ Saaho? Which film disappointed you the most? VOTE NOW

Prabhas' Saaho or Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover? Take this poll and let us know which film disappointed you the most.

Cinema is one industry that is so unpredictable. Films that get major hype have turned out to be Box Office bombs while some films with no much attention, in the beginning, have turned out to be megahit ventures. After the blockbuster films Baahubali, Arjun Reddy, and Geetha Govindam Tollywood actors Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda became the trendsetters with their charm and charisma in the films. When they both announced their next films, Saaho and World Famous Lover respectively, it made the fans go gaga and they both were all over social media, with fans expressing their expectation on the films.

Saahu is the most anticipated film of the year 2019. It was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore, but it turned out to be a huge disappointment to the fans of Prabhas. Apart from Prabhas and , the film also had power paced cast list Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi in key roles. Directed by Sujeeth, the film was a pan Indian one, which got released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil simultaneously. Fans’ expectations of the movie went sky-high after the release of trailer and songs. However, the film turned out to be a disaster at the Box Office.

On the other hand, World Famous Lover came after two back to back hit films of Vijay Deverakonda namely Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. While some gave thumbs up to the film, majority of the fans did not like the move and the general opinion on the film was that it was no different than the actor’s previous movies.

Take this poll below and let us know which of these two films disappointed you the most.

