Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha: Why the brand new season of Koffee With Karan will be beyond gossip

Filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan is returning with a brand new season. As we all know, the last 6 seasons of the show had their fair share of memorable moments. Also, a lot of cliche stuff. Some managed to grab the attention for controversial reasons, while some warmed our hearts and made us laugh. However, season 7 will be different, bigger and better.

Expect a stronger coffee with a new set of actors. Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness an interesting line-up of South Indian actors as well. A very different and never before seen line-up that we are super excited about! Since I'm obsessed with South actors, their generosity and the Southern film industry, believe me, the new season of Koffee With Karan will be beyond gossip.

Arjun Reddy star and Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda will be taking a seat on Koffee With Karan 7's couch. This is the first time he is introduced to a different concept of the chat show. Though he has been on a couple of chat shows like Sam Jam and No. 1 Yaari hosted by Rana Daggubati, the KWK experience is going to be a bit different for obvious reasons.

The actor will be seen with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. VD being a no-nonsense person, is going to steal the show with his tongue-in-cheek remarks and of course, with his flamboyant personality. Not through the lenses of paparazzi, but this time, the audience in the North will get to see another side of soon-to-be Pan-India star. So expect the unexpected!

The vibe of this season will be instead dominated by the presence of South stars. Another leading actress from the Tollywood industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ventured into another Bollywood space. Sam's episode with Akshay Kumar is expected to be as terrific as her performance in The Family Man season 2. She will break all the myths about the shelf-life of a leading woman in the industry.

The online trolling against her worsened after she parted ways with Naga Chaitanya. Besides, Sam has continued on the unconventional path by playing some strong and risky characters onscreen. Get ready to see her fearless side, she is going to break more glass ceilings.

Pushpa actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will too appear on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7. One of the most respected celebs and an actor from an influential family in the South, Allu Arjun will NOT spill the beans while sipping coffee. It is going to be a classic, intelligent and content-oriented episode. Rashmika is going to bring some cuteness and fun to one of the much-awaited episodes.

Overall, Karan Johar's chat show will be more about movies, South Indian cinema dominating the box office worldwide and a lot more.

