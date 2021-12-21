Vijay Deverakonda says 'doing lots of drinking' as he shares confused face pic; CLICKED by Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted dining together in Mumbai. Now, the Arjun Reddy star has shared a photo of him wearing the same animal print shirt, probably clicked by Rashmika Mandanna. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "I have been doing lots of drinking this past week!"

As soon as photos of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna from their dinner date surfaced on social media, fans started commenting on how they look cute together. The Dear Comrade co-stars are rumoured to be dating. However, Rashmika rubbished the news saying, VD is her best friend.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's latest post below:

To note, Mandanna and Deverakonda share a great friendship off-screen and this has always managed to grab the attention. While their camaraderie in the films has always managed to grab eyeballs, their growing friendship led to their dating rumours.

On the work front, VD will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. This Pan-India film will arrive in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.

On the other hand, Rashmika is basking in the success of her film Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film also has Samantha in a special dance number.