Vijay Deverakonda says he had a 'mad good Diwali' as he extends festive wishes to fans; See POST

Vijay Deverakonda also celebrated Diwali with his family and shared pictures on the special occasion. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

The entire country celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of the same. Our beloved stars from the entertainment industry also observed the festival of lights with their loved ones and sent out their heartfelt wishes for fans too. It is pretty clear that the COVID-19 crisis could not dampen the spirits of the people as they came together to celebrate the festival while keeping in mind the new rules and regulations.

Vijay Deverakonda has now sent his good wishes for fans on Diwali but it’s his caption in the post that initially grabs our attention. The Arjun Reddy star writes, “I had a mad good Diwali” indicating all the fun he had with the family members during the celebration. He further adds, “And I am Sending lots of love to you and your families.” The actor has also shared a picture with his family members and looks dapper in a lavender kurta and blue pants.

Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has some interesting projects lined up that has left the fans excited. The World Famous Lover star will be teaming up with Ananya Panday for the first time ever for a pan Indian movie. It has been tentatively titled Fighter and is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Vijay and Ananya were even shooting for the same when the pandemic suddenly struck and everything came to a halt. The makers are yet to announce its official title.

