Vijay Deverakonda says 'hello' from LA & shares a cosy photo with Ananya Panday & others

Vijay Deverakonda is clearly having a gala time shooting for Liger in the USA. The actor is enjoying every bit of his work and the latest photos of him from the sets are proof. VD has shared another heartwarming photo of him with Ananya Panday, Charmee Kaur, and the director Puri Jagannadh with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "Hello from LA." One can see, VD is looking as cool as ever while Ananya looks killer in co-ord set. Liger team is rocking their 'workcation' and how! The atmosphere on the sets is completely jovial and it reflects in every picture of Vijay Deverakonda and others. Given it is one of the craziest Pan India projects with The Great Mike Tyson on board, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the film on a grand scale.

Check out VD's latest photos below:

The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. The much-anticipated film is in the last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in the first half of 2022.

Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

