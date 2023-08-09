Vijay Deverakonda says 'he's ready for marriage' amid rumors with Rashmika Mandanna at Kushi event; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi trailer has been unveiled with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. While the actress gave it a miss due to her sabbatical, the Liger actor attended the event and looked dashing in indo western outfit. He made a strong case for men's fashion with his outfit that's a blend of traditional and western.

For the event, Vijay wore a dark blue Kurta with a unique jacket and paired up with black pants. A neat hairstyle, beard stubble, and matching shoes completed the look. Vijay never fails to experiment with his sartorial choices and nails every look with the utmost confidence and aura.

As Kushi reloves around a newly married couple and their love story, Vijay also shared he envisions a married life for himself and has been having conversations about it.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his marriage plans

During the event, Vijay opened up about his marriage plans amid dating rumors with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor revealed that he is ready for married life during the Kushi trailer launch. Vijay said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s a chapter in life that everyone should experience."

Vijay Deverakonda also confessed that in a couple of years he will get married. The actor said, "I have been finding partners for a while. I have not been ready for marriage. I think now, maybe in a couple of years. Let's see."

Kushi trailer takes into the married life of Vijay and Samantha

The trailer gave a glimpse of Vijay and Samantha's sizzling chemistry as a married couple. The trailer takes the audiences into the heartwarming world of their marriage and also addresses the life of a mainstream movie couple post-marriage. The film is Roja meets Alaipayuthey set in 2023, going by the more than two-minute trailer video.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled to release on September 1.

