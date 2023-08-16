Vijay Deverakonda says Samantha stopped talking to him for a while; Here's why

Apart from being one of the most anticipated on-screen pairings this year, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are great friends off-camera as well. Their camaraderie and bond were evident in the Kushi musical concert that took place yesterday, August 15. The event managed to increase the hype around Kushi, its lead pair, and its music a hundredfold.

During the event, Vijay and Samantha also made revelations about each other. Vijay shared about Samantha’s struggles with the autoimmune condition Myositis. He shared that at one point, the actress had stopped seeing and talking to all of them. Because she was highly ill at the time, the actress did not see or talk to anyone for some time.

Kushi musical concert was a musical night that celebrated the film’s soundtrack and lead pair

Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases

Vijay further went on to state that he wants to see a huge smile on Samantha’s face when Kushi releases on September 1. He also praised Samantha for showing up for the film’s promotion even though she was not feeling completely well. The Dear Comrade actor even went on to state that he wants Kushi to do well primarily for Samantha, as he feels that this is his responsibility towards her.

Kushi, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is already very much anticipated by the audience. Samantha’s fans are especially looking forward to this film because of what she had to go through while making it. Vijay also made it a point to note that Samantha is indeed an inspiration for many, and a lot of people had solely come to the Kushi musical concert to see her.

Samantha captions some friends gently standby in an Instagram post with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay also shared that Samantha has overcome so many battles and shared her journey with the world to make them hopeful. It was great for Vijay and Samantha’s fans to witness the friendship the duo seems to share. The latter had even put up an Instagram story mentioning Vijay’s support through her hard times.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke publicly about myositis, shares about health battles