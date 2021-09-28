Vijay Deverakonda says 'you and I meeting was destined' as he showers birthday love on Puri Jagannadh

Vijay Deverakonda, who will be collaborating next with Puri Jagannadh on pan Indian film Liger, took to social media and candid picture to pen a heartwarming note to wish the director on his birthday. Sharing a photo with the director from the sets of Liger, Vijay said meeting Puri was destined and also called him friend, great director & guardian.

On the special day of Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle and penned a special note to wish him. He wrote, "You and I meeting - was Destined.Ever since we met, 2 years ago, you have become my Director - giving me my biggest play ground as an actor, my Friend - who I trust with happy things and sad, my Guardian - while I do crazy shit away from home. We share massive dreams, and next year, we shall give the world something they will not forget! I love you @purijagan sir.

We share massive dreams, and next year, we shall give the world something they will not forget! I love you @purijagan sir Happy Birthday, if you just promise to stay healthy, I shall be by your side to blow minds :) pic.twitter.com/ibcgQ0XzvH — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2021

Today, September 28, Dynamic director of Telugu cinema, Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his 54th birthday. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for him, from his fans and friends from the film industry. Ananya Panday, the leading lady of Liger also wished the director with a sweet note.

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and is one of the biggest movies due to the star-studded cast. Yesterday, the Legend Mike Tyson has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Ramya Krishnan, , Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu will be seen in important roles.

Puri Jagannadh is also producing this big-budget film along with Charmee Kaur and Bollywood producer .