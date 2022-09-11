Vijay Deverakonda pays tribute to Krishnam Raju; Prabhas' best friend Gopichand stands by him in hard times
Vijay Deverakonda was captured at Krishnam Raju's Hyderabad home today. He was seen with folded hands as he paid his last respects to the Rebel star along with Prabhas. Sharing his grief on social media, the Liger star had Tweeted, "You will always be in our hearts...You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family."
Over and above this, supporting his buddy Prabhas during this tough time, filmmaker Gopichand Malineni shared on the internet, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu, We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. Strength to #Prabhas Garu and Family." Along with Vijay Deverakonda, and Gopichand Malineni, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Kalyan also visited the Jubilee Hills home of the legendary Tollywood actor to pay tribute to him one last time. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolences to the family of Krishnam Raju, along with other politicians.
In the meantime, after establishing his acting career with some memorable flicks like Katakatala Rudrayya, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rangoon Rowdy, Sri Vinayaka Vijayamu, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Trisulam, Dharmaatmudu, among others, he made his way into politics. In the 1990s he became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was a part of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies. He further served as a Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs from 1999 to 2004.
