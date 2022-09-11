Vijay Deverakonda pays tribute to Krishnam Raju; Prabhas' best friend Gopichand stands by him in hard times

Vijay Deverakonda was captured at Krishnam Raju's Hyderabad home today. He was seen with folded hands as he paid his last respects to the Rebel star along with Prabhas. Sharing his grief on social media, the Liger star had Tweeted, "You will always be in our hearts...You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family."

Over and above this, supporting his buddy Prabhas during this tough time, filmmaker Gopichand Malineni shared on the internet, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu, We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. Strength to #Prabhas Garu and Family." Along with Vijay Deverakonda, and Gopichand Malineni, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Kalyan also visited the Jubilee Hills home of the legendary Tollywood actor to pay tribute to him one last time. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolences to the family of Krishnam Raju, along with other politicians.

