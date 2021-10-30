Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Allu Arjun as he launches trailer of brother Anand's Pushpaka Vimanam

Anand Deverakonda will be seen next in the upcoming telugu film titled Pushpaka Vimanam. Today, Allu Arjun launced the trailer of the film on social media and Anand's brother Vijay Deverakonda is so grateful for it. The trailer looks fun and promises a wholesome entertainer with laughter riot.

Going by the trailer, Anand Deverakonda plays the role of a government school teacher whose newly-wed status is in jeopardy because his wife has supposedly eloped with a bodybuilder. Sunil plays the role of a cop, who is search of the Anand's wife. Looks like the movie manages to cover healthy comedy and situational humour along with social stigma.

Sharing the trailer, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #PushpakaVimanam. Best wishes to the entire team." Vijay Deverakonda, brother of Anand, replied saying, "Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you."

Thank you BunnyAnnaaa, full love for you https://t.co/sDx4NM13Af — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 30, 2021

Written and directed by Damodara, the film is also a dark comedy presented by Vijay Deverakonda. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project.

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakond released the first look followed by a wedding song from the film titled Kalyanam, which were received exceptionally well by the audiences. The posters of the film also became an instant hit.

The entertainer has music by Ram Miriyala, Sidharth Sadasivuni, Mark K Robin and Amit N Dasani. The film has been announced and the film is set to hit the theatres on November 12.