Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Samantha as she unveils Anand Deverakonda's wedding song from Pushpaka Vimanam

The wedding song Kalyanam from Pushpaka Vimanam sees Anand as a groom who gets married to the love of his life in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

After Telugu period drama Dorasani (2019) and his second film Middle Class Melodies (MCM), Anand Deverakonda's fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film titled, Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project. Well, after the first look, the makers of Pushpaka Vimanam have released a new wedding song called, Kalyanam. Samantha Akkineni has launched the song on Twitter and sharing about it, she wrote, "Happy to launch this beautiful wedding song #Kalyanam from #PushpakaVimanam. My best wishes to the entire team."

Soon after Sam launched the song, brothers Vijay and Anand thanked her on Twitter. VD wrote, "Thank you Sammmm Big hugs and love". Kalyanam has been sung by Sid Sriram with lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam and music by Ram Miriyala. The wedding song sees Anand as a groom who gets married to the love of his life in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Thank you Sammmm

Big hugs and love!#Kalyanam#PushpakaVimanam https://t.co/t35wuEnmjg — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 18, 2021

Check out the song below:

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Anand opened on being compared to his brother Vijay a lot of time. "I have faced comparisons and criticism you are talking about...Some of them gave it constructively, which I take and learn from but most of them come from really negative places, especially on social media. I have faced it and I'm ready for the comparisons as an actor but I don't think they should be comparing Vijay Vs Anand Deverakonda," said Anand

Also Read: When Vijay Deverakonda slammed a reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her past relationship

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×