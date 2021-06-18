Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Samantha as she unveils Anand Deverakonda's wedding song from Pushpaka Vimanam
After Telugu period drama Dorasani (2019) and his second film Middle Class Melodies (MCM), Anand Deverakonda's fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film titled, Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project. Well, after the first look, the makers of Pushpaka Vimanam have released a new wedding song called, Kalyanam. Samantha Akkineni has launched the song on Twitter and sharing about it, she wrote, "Happy to launch this beautiful wedding song #Kalyanam from #PushpakaVimanam. My best wishes to the entire team."
Thank you Sammmm
Big hugs and love!#Kalyanam#PushpakaVimanam https://t.co/t35wuEnmjg
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 18, 2021
Check out the song below:
Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Anand opened on being compared to his brother Vijay a lot of time. "I have faced comparisons and criticism you are talking about...Some of them gave it constructively, which I take and learn from but most of them come from really negative places, especially on social media. I have faced it and I'm ready for the comparisons as an actor but I don't think they should be comparing Vijay Vs Anand Deverakonda," said Anand
