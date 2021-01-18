Vijay Deverakonda sends virtual hug to Rashmika Mandanna as he REVEALS she has watched glimpses of Liger

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's fans are now dropping comments on their tweets as they are curious to know when are they coming together for a film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming Pan-India film has been titled, Liger. The makers of the film release the first title poster today, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar as a boxer. The tagline on the poster reads, 'Saala crossbreed' with a lion and a tiger in the backdrop. The first look of Liger has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. VD's close friend and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna also shared the first look of Liger and wrote, "So so proud!! Killer poster..CANNOT wait to watch the masterpiece on screen..I legit will be up on my feet whistling and dancing.."

The Arjun Reddy star was quick to reply Rashmika Mandanna and also revealed that she has already watched a few glimpses of Liger. Sending a virtual hug in the tweet, VD replied, "Rushieee....I promise most of the theater will be on their feet with you.. hooting and whistling.. you know cuz you’ve seen some stuff." This conversation of the stunning onscreen pair has grabbed everyone's attention. Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's fans are now dropping comments on their tweets as they are curious to know when are they coming together for a film.

Take a look below:

Rushieee I promise most of the theater will be on their feet with you hooting and whistling.. you know cuz you’ve seen some stuff ;) https://t.co/oO0rDVFSZL — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 18, 2021

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi. , who is backing the Hindi version of the film under Dharma Productions banner, wrote, "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens!."

Check it out below:

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film titled Liger; Check out the FIRST intriguing poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×