Vijay Deverakonda serves 2 looks in Manish Malhotra outfits and is a perfect blend of edge and elegance

Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of Indian cinema, is not only winning audiences with his acting skills but has also become a style icon. Known for his distinct fashion choices like wearing quirky print to ethnic outfits, Deverakonda effortlessly blends elegance and edge in his outfits. Also, to notice, one name that has played a significant role in shaping his style statements is Manish Malhotra. For the promotions of his upcoming film Kushi, VD served not one but 2 eye-grabbing looks in MM outfits and both ethnic.

For the musical concert of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda wore an ivory organza kurta with intricate threadwork and loop buttons. He teamed it with matching pants that gave a perfect vintage meets modern vibe. The chikankari jacket over the kurta pant set adds a fine balance between traditional and modern, classic and experimental. I repeat, the Arjun Reddy star's fashion choices reflect his personality - bold, confident and unapologetically unique.

Vijay Deverakonda in chikankari jacket set

VD in three-piece outfit that's perfect for the upcoming wedding season

Another look that demands our attention is from MM's 'Bridal Couture Week 2023-24'. He sported a classic kurta set with a long blazer jacket. One can see in the photo below, the handsome hunk carries himself with an air of self-assuredness, making even the most daring fashion choices look effortlessly cool. The three-piece outfit team with formal footwear is an example of well-tailored clothing to instantly elevate your look.

There is no denying, Vijay Deverakonda, with his every appearance, is trying to redefine the boundaries of fashion and set new trends. His moustache look for his next cop film goes well with an ethnic look.

Whether it's a vibrant purple suit or a quirky printed shirt, Deverakonda knows how to make a statement in anything and everything given to him by stylist Harmann Kaur. Secondly, he pays great attention to detail!

