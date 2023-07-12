Vijay Deverakonda serves showstopper glamour in Rs 3,15,500 RGRK ensemble teamed with satin stole

He is known for curating looks with basic joggers or even in mundu and shirt. Be it for promotional events or at the airport, Vijay Deverakonda sure knows how to turn heads with his statement-making looks. Deverakonda has got an unconventional sense of style and larger than life approach when it comes to dressing up in designer outfits. His latest look speaks volumes about the same.

The Geetha Govindham star knows how to own each aesthetic to the T and yet again, he has churned out another statement look in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna ensemble that costs a whopping Rs 3,15,500. One can see in the photos below, Vijay Deverakonda is sporting a traditional look that comes with a kurta and trousers which he teamed with a tuxedo and stole.

Vijay Deverakonda pulls off his new look in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with ease and swagger

With the help of his stylist Harmann Kaur, Deverakonda styled his satin wrap kurta featuring silk thread fringes detailing at the bottom with trousers and a stole. The tux is highlighted with geometric linear embroidery and metallic beads that give every bit of royal touch to the outfit. The elegant-looking tuxedo has not one but three types of embroidery. The Kushi actor finished his larger-than-life look with a pair of brown formal shoes.