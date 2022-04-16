Vijay Deverakonda sets the weekend party mood right as he shares 'beers & burgers' PIC from Europe

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Europe, enjoying a short vacation and stealing our heart with his stunning pics. The actor has been frequently sharing glimpses of his Europe vacation, thereby giving major wanderlust vibes. Friday night, he shared a pic as he kicked the weekend in a complete party mood.

Vijay Deverakonda dashes into the weekend in a complete 'party' mood and her latest PICS are proof. While the appetizers look mouth-watering, we couldn't help but notice his cute smile that is worth stealing any heart. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "Beerrrrs & Burrgerrrrs." His post is getting a lot of reactions from fans. “Cheerrrssssss,” read a comment. Another fan wrote, “Just chill Ananya and "our happy boy."

Check out Vijay Deverkonda's pic here:

Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of his vacation as he enjoyed a long walk amidst the wildlife with his bright smile.

On the work front, the Dear Comrade actor has two exciting projects scheduled to be out. Firstly, he will play a kickboxer with a speech defect in the forthcoming sports flick, Liger. This Puri Jagannadh directorial features Ananya Pandey as the female lead. Liger is likely to reach the cinema halls across the country on 25 August.

Moreover, he will continue his collaboration with Puri Jagannadh for another pan-India movie, Jana Gana Mana. The film is slated to come to theatres on 3rd August 2023.