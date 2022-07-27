Vijay Deverakonda shares announcement poster of Liger's 'Waat Laga Denge'; Song out on July 29

Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday’s Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh releases on 26th August, 2022. The mixed-martial arts action film is one of the most awaited films and will be releasing in multiple languages across India. After a very successful trailer launch in two different cities, with big personalities like Prabhas and Ranveer Singh launching it, the makers have been constantly making an effort to keep the much awaited film buzzing. The second song from Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan, will be releasing on the 29th of July, 2022.

After the success of the celebration anthem of Liger, Akdi Bakdi, the second song of Liger is ready for release. The second song, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan, is titled Watt Laga Denge and will be releasing on 29th of July at 9am. The makers of the film shared an announcement poster of the song. In the poster, Liger and his mother are sitting, facing the sea, overhanging the Bandra-Worli sea-link. Given that most of the promotional content has been more about splendour, this subdued side of the film is like a breath of fresh air. Liger has been mounted on a massive scale and is expected to be an underdog story, with a strong undercurrent of deep emotions.

Have a look at the announcement poster of Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan:

Post the release of Liger on 25th August, 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December, 2022. The Geetha Govindam actor was clicked in Hyderabad today, for the shoot of Kushi. The actor looked very smart in his black t-shirt and was also sporting a light beard.

Have a look at Vijay Deverakonda, who was papped while shooting for Kushi:

Apart from the films mentioned above, the actor-director of Liger collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expect to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s much awaited patriotic-drama.

