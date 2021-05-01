Vijay Deverakonda shares awareness post on COVID 19 recommended by UNICEF and WHO; Urges everyone to stay safe

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his pan Indian film Liger directed by Puri Jagannath with Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

During the second wave of COVID 19, many celebrities are actively sharing awareness messages to curb the spread of the virus. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media space and shared an image, which urges people to wear masks, isolate if there are any symptoms, not panic and register for vaccination. Sharing the post, Vijay Deverakonda stressed the importance of following it, calling them the 4 mission-critical messages. This comes after Mahesh Babu’s post on the importance of following protocols.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “4 MISSION CRITICAL MESSAGES that continue to be the strongest pillars in our fight against Covid-19 as vetted by UNICEF India and WHO India”. During the first wave, when the pandemic hit the nation last year, Vijay Deverakonda actively participated in the relief works including donations for Chief Minister funds and the supply of medical necessities. He also actively campaigned for plasma donation.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Liger, which is a Pan-Indian film. The Puri Jagannadh directorial has Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Apart from Liger, the Arjun Reddy star also has an untitled film with Pushpa director Sukumar. VD announced this untitled pan-Indian project during the lockdown. Announcing the news, he wrote on his social media space, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir.” The project will take off in 2022.

