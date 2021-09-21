Vijay Deverakonda shares a BTS story of wearing pretty clothes: The body is exhausted and in pain

Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his quirky fashion choices reveals a BTS story of what it takes on wearing pretty clothes. Taking to Twitter, VD wrote, "Behind the pretty clothes is a body exhausted, in pain, hurting, cramping and bruised. Behind the face you see, is ambition, dreams and a fire that keep pushing me forward! Work. Work Hard. Outwork everybody."

As we all know, Vijay Deverakonda has always managed to grab attention over his style statement. He has got a very colourful, quirky fashion taste and it is not everyone's cup of tea. He has set the bar high with his every look, be it at the airport or at promotional events. The Dear Comrade actor's style statement has always struck the right chord but little do we know it takes a lot to look that best. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's latest tweet below:

