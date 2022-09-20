Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS VIDEO from Liger days; Says 'Push yourself, learn from mistakes'
Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account and posted a behind-the-scenes video of his stunt training during the Liger days.
Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on the silver screens with the sports drama, Liger. The project had the Arjun Reddy star doing some high-octane stunts in Puri Jagannadh's directorial. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of his stunt training during the Liger days. In the clip, we can see VD sweating it out in the gym as he practices for his daredevil action sequences. The post also goes to show us how much hard work goes behind doing such scenes on the screen.
The Rowdy actor also penned the following words along with the video, "Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want."
One of the most anticipated films in the South, Liger was unable to meet the audience's expectations and hence did not perform well at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the Dear Comrade star will be returning his fee of Rs 6 crores to the producers in order to compensate for the losses.
In the meantime, the actor and director combo had also announced another pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana, however, now it is being reported that the movie has been shelved. Two schedules of this action entertainer had already been filmed with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.
Up next, Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the upcoming romantic entertainer, Kushi. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in key roles, along with others.
