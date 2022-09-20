Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS VIDEO from Liger days; Says 'Push yourself, learn from mistakes'

Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on the silver screens with the sports drama, Liger. The project had the Arjun Reddy star doing some high-octane stunts in Puri Jagannadh's directorial. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of his stunt training during the Liger days. In the clip, we can see VD sweating it out in the gym as he practices for his daredevil action sequences. The post also goes to show us how much hard work goes behind doing such scenes on the screen.

The Rowdy actor also penned the following words along with the video, "Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want."

