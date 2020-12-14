Vijay Deverakonda shares a happy PHOTO as he is all set to relish a French delicacy; Take a look

Vijay Deverakonda never fails to impress his fans whenever he shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

Vijay Deverakonda has his hands full as of now as he has some projects lined up for next year. The South actor has been able to acquire a huge fan base within a short span of time. The Arjun Reddy star is known not only for his brilliant acting prowess but also for his good looks and charming personality. Apart from that, he has given some stellar performances in movies like Geetha Govindam, Mahanati, Taxiwaala, Dear Comrade, and many others.

The handsome hunk is also frequently active on social media and loves to keep his fans posted with whatever is happening in his life. As we speak of this, Vijay has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that makes for a delightful glimpse. One can see the World Famous Lover star holding a dish consisting of a French gastronomic delicacy that is sure to leave us drooling! Talking about the same, he writes, “Food makes me happy. French Gastronomy - is a must try!”

Check out the picture of the actor below:

There is no denying that Vijay Deverakonda looks suave in the picture as he flashes a beaming smile while posing for the camera. On the work front, the talented actor has a pan India project lined up that also features Ananya Panday. The movie has been tentatively titled Fighter and is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Recently, Vijay also announced his next venture that will be backed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar. Further details are awaited about the same.

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

