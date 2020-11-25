Vijay Deverakonda shares his happiness mantra: Spend time around people you love

Vijay Deverakonda spoke his heart out on Samantha Akkineni's chat show and put forth his positive view about life.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen on Samantha Akkineni's chat show, Sam Jam. The episode went live recently on aha videoIN and the actor was seen candid at his best. On Samantha Akkineni's show, VD also shared his happiness mantra. Vijay Deverakonda spoke his heart out on Samantha Akkineni's chat show and put forth his positive view about life. The actor said, "Spend time around people you love and build relationships. It is very important to have good relationships in life, that's my gyaan." Vijay Deverakonda is known for his straightforward attitude and the same is witnessed during his interviews.

During the show, the Dear Comrade star also played fun game segments and made some revelations about his personal life. He confirmed being rebel and single. VD said, "I'm yet not married," as he broke the glass that read "I'm single." Known for his style statement, the handsome hunk was sported grey trousers, white tee and a jacket, with a pair of white sneakers. He is growing tresses for his role in the upcoming film titled, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the upcoming film.

Take a look:

Samantha Akkineni's chat show will feature a lot of biggies from the Tollywood film industry. Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna among others. The celebs will be seen being candid about their personal and professional life.

Also Read: WATCH: Rana Daggubati breaks down as he REVEALS of his critical health condition on Samantha Akkineni's show

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aha YouTube

Share your comment ×