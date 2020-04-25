Vijay Deverakonda shares his video for #BeTheRealMan Challenge; Nominates Dulquer Salmaan

Taking to his Facebook, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda shared his video of Be The Real Man Challenge, while nominating Dulquer Salmaan.

It is well known that Chiranjeevi has challenged many celebrities from Tollywood and Rajinikanth from Kollywood to be the real man. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda too got challenged for the same by Tollywood director Koratala Siva. While Vijay Deverakonda stated earlier that he was still being treated like a little boy by his parents, today, he shared a video of performing chores including preparing a smoothie. Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda nominated Dulquer Salmaan next.

After Koratala Siva was challenged by Megastar Chiranjeevi, this new trend has now reached almost all big names including Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth. Sharing a video of himself performing various household chores from vessel cleaning to floor mopping, Koratala Siva challenged Vijay Deverakonda to be the real man by performing chores at home. This challenge was accepted by several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The super hit film had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the bilingual movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Desingh Periyasamy made his directorial debut with the film which was released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

Credits :Facebook

