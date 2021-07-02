Vijay Deverakonda shares PHOTO as he is excited about The Tomorrow War; Suriya gushes about the film

The Tomorrow War is an American military science fiction action film, directed by Chris McKay and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and others in the principal roles.

Vijay Deverakonda is among the promising young actors we have. He became a pan-Indian sensation with the 2017-hit Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with and Kiara Advani playing the leads. Vijay is quite active on social media and just a little while ago, took to Instagram and wrote – “Finallyyyy huge Actionnnn, sci-fi, comedy extravaganza Was waiting excitedly for this one, Watched #TheTomorrowWar on @primevideoin today and enjoyed it maxx! Definitely a must watch for action lovers you can also watch it in Telugu and Tamil (sic).”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for Liger, a pan-Indian project directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Suriya, on the other hand, Soorarai Pottru that released directly on Amazon Prime Video. Aparna Balamurali played his pair in this Sudha Kongara directorial, which was set to tune by GV Prakash. He’s next gearing up for interesting projects such as Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran, Suriya 40 with Pandiraj and Netflix’s Navarasa anthology.

