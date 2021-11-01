Vijay Deverakonda shares a priceless photo of him hugging Allu Arjun but his caption steals the show

Pan-India level actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun recently came together for the trailer launch event of Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam. It was a blissful sight as Vijay and Allu Arjun treated us with some heartwarming moments on a grand evening. VD also shared a collage photo of him greeting and hugging AA on the stage. However, his caption for the picture steals the show.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "#ThaggedheLe X #AagLagaDenge." Now, literally, these 2 boys are setting the internet on fire with their heartwarming friendship. This is only making their fans super excited and happy. VD and Bunny share the brotherhood bonding in the industry and have proved a lot of times in the past.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's latest photo below:

Meanwhile, there are reports director Sukumar is gearing up for his next movie as soon as he wraps Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Sukumar is to kickstart the pre-production work of Arya 3, a sequel to Arya and Arya 2. Reports are rife that the director is keen on roping in Vijay Deverakonda in Arya 3 and not AA.

They are expected to join hands for Arya 3 though an official confirmation is yet to be made. Besides, Sukumar has already announced his next film with Deverakonda, which will be bankrolled under the banner Falcon Creations.

