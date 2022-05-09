Vijay Deverakonda shares a special birthday message and shows how far he has made; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda, the handsome and most popular actor, who rose to fame all over the world, is celebrating his birthday today. On that note, the actor dropped special video message to fans by sharing his birthday thoughts and it's all things inspiring. He dedicated the first single Liger Hunt to everyone who never stop hunting for dreams & family.

In the video, the actor also shared that he had to fight for everything in life, food, place in society, his tickets to be sold, fans' love, support, and today he feels immense special receiving all of it. Vijay Deverakonda's words are truly inspiring and shows how far he has come and made a place for himself without any godfather in the industry. He captioned the video, "My Birthday Morning thoughts -Between you and Me. I love you all. Sending strength your way."

Producer of Liger and friend, Charmme Kaur penned a heartwarming note to wish Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. Taking to her social media handle, she shared a cute pic and note, which read, "One thing. You are our love and strength, you believed in us and liger always, thank you for your support in every challenge. Always love you irrespective of anything in life. You have created a big space inside us. We strongly believe that you are the next big thing. No matter wat, you are in our blood n soul forever..tats all Happiest birthday VD."

The big update from his upcoming film, Liger, which will also mark his debut in Bollywood, is set to release at 4:05 PM. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the film also features Ananya Panday as the female lead and Mike Tyson in a cameo role.

