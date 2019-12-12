PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda shares a still from his film World Famous Lover featuring Aishwarya Rajesh

The new picture features Vijay Deverakonda along with actress Aishwarya Rajesh in a romantic mood. Check out the picture.

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a new still from his upcoming film titled World Famous Lover. The new picture features Vijay Deverakonda along with actress Aishwarya Rajesh in a romantic mood. The lead actor of the much-awaited film World Famous Lover will see south superstar Vijay Deverakonda along with four actresses, namely, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. The Fighter lead star Vijay Deverakonda's first look from the highly anticipated film World Famous Lover was very intriguing and featured the actor with violent and unsettling expressions.

The fans were curious to know more about the film and also about Vijay Deverakonda's character. Vijay Deverakonda shared a new picture from the film, World Famous Lover on his Instagram account and captioned it stating that the characters of Seenayya and Suvarna will be there on the big screen on the eve of Valentines Day. The film World Famous Lover is slated for a release on Valentines Day next year. The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda is touted to play yet another interesting and challenging character in the film World Famous Lover.

The film is helmed by director Kranthi Madhav. The lead actor Vijay Deverakonda will be unveiling the other three actresses on the 13, 14 and 15th of December. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the other stills from the film World Famous Lover would be like. The new still of Vijay Deverakonda with the stunning actress Aishwarya Rajesh has already generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the audience and fans.

