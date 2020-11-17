Vijay Deverakonda shares a super cute and stylish pic with his furball storm and we are all hearts

Vijay Deverakonda shared an adorable picture with his furball Storm Deverakonda that was clicked a few minutes before he was heading for a shoot with Samantha Akkineni.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know has become a dog parent and keeps treating us with beautiful photos. The Tollywood star has shared yet another adorable picture with his furball Storm Deverakonda that was clicked a few minutes before he was heading for a shoot with Samantha Akkineni. The Dear Comrade star shared this lovely picture on Instagram story and wrote, "Let me get in the car- I have a show to do." One can see, VD is looking stylish as ever in a grey pantsuit and his long tresses while he poses for a picture is grabbing all our attention.

Earlier, VD had shared a heartwarming video of him and Storm after he returned from his Europe trip. Just after hearing Vijay call out his name, Storm started jumping and running all over the home waiting to see the actor. Well, it goes without saying that the video had come as a treat to the fans of Deverakonda. The Telugu star often keeps sharing photos and videos of his pet and we just can't get enough of it.

Check it out below:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing the screenspace with Ananya Panday in their upcoming project titled, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is touted to be an action-drama and the first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Mumbai before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

