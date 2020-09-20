Vijay Deverakonda shares thoughtful post as he shares a pic with a cute baby: Find your love and work for it

Vijay Deverakonda has filled our social media with special moments from his quarantine life. The dashing actor has now shared another beautiful post on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda has made most of the lockdown and is spending time with his family at home. The Arjun Reddy actor is also treating his fans with some beautiful photos on social media. From sharing photos with his parents and younger brother to cuddling his doggo Storm, Vijay Deverakonda has filled our social media with special moments from his quarantine life. The dashing actor has now shared another beautiful post on social media that is too cute for words.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram and shared the cutest picture ever with a baby along with a thoughtful message. He wrote, "A big tight wrap all-around hug filled with love! Fill your life with ...I do work I love, I play sport I love, I eat and drink what I love, Surround myself with people I love, Think and spend my time for people I love, All these things and people make my life what it is - Love Sending you all lots of...Find your Love and work for it, deserve it."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda's stylist was REFUSED outfits for the actor by a big designer before Arjun Reddy

On the work front, VD will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter alongside Ananya Panday. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan in an important role. The first schedule of the film was wrapped in Mumbai and the makers look forward to resume shoot. The shooting got delayed due to global pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×