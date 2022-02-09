Vijay Deverakonda shells out comfy yet cool vibes with his casual attire; PICS

Fans fawn over Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the most attractive hunks in the South movie industry. He is also known for his excellent fashion sense. He is currently putting in long hours on his upcoming sports drama Liger, which is onto its last leg. Vijay has put in a lot of work and shed a lot of weight to play a kickboxer with a stuttering problem in Puri Jagannadh's next film and will be seen alongside Ananya Panday. Recently, the actor was spotted in the city looking cool and comfy, giving all of us major fashion tips.

In the pictures where the renowned actor was spotted, he looked effortlessly handsome with his casual look. He sported a blue tee and dark shorts and threw a checkered shirt on to put together his attire. He paired his outfit with yellow sandals, adding that eccentric factor to the look. The actor’s long hair with a beard gave him a rough appearance that suited him quite well. Let’s just say it out loud, Vijay looked quite dashing and we totally love it!

Take a look:

Backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger will star Ananya Panday as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. However, he will only be doing a small appearance in the movie.

With Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be stepping into the Pan-India market for the first time. The star is all set to become the next toofaan, following the footsteps of Allu Arjun. Many unconventional movies from the South have made a great impact across the county in the last few years.

