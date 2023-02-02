Vijay Deverakonda shows his support to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she apologizes for delaying Kushi
Vijay Deverakonda replied to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s tweet showing his support after she tweeted an apology to the fans for delaying the release of Kushi.
There have been some rumors on social media about the release of the forthcoming Telugu romantic movie Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. However, this morning the actress took to Twitter to apologize to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans and revealed that the film will resume soon, without sharing any specific information.
Replying to a fan who asked her about the Kushi update, Samantha wrote, "#Kushi will resume very soon..my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial." Showing his support, Vijay Deverakonda replied to the actress’s tweet, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile.” with a heart emoji.
Last year, Samantha shared on Instagram that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. The actress talked about her health condition at the promotions of Yashoda, a blockbuster where the actress played the lead role. Many fans believe Kushi is delayed due to her health condition. However, the actress had confirmed that she won’t let the disease slow her down.
Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana marks the second film after Mahanati, where Samantha and Vijay are paired opposite each other. The movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. While the movie was initially set for a Christmas release in 2022, the release has been pushed to 2023.
Director’s update
On January 30th, Kushi’s director Shiva Nirvana updated on Twitter that the movie is very much happening and the shoot will resume soon. He tweeted, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon, everything is going to be beautiful!” The tweet puts an end to the ongoing speculation about the movie.
Samantha’s Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan
Amidst all the confusion about the shooting of Kushi, Samantha has made her Bollywood debut with the Indian installment of Citadel. She has confirmed her role as the female lead on her Instagram, where she wrote, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." The actress is starring alongside Varun Dhawan, who is the co-lead for this global series franchise, directed by Raj and DK. The filming began in January and the Russo Brothers who created the show shared the first look of the actors on social media.
