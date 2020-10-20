Vijay Deverakonda to sign a new film with director Boyapati Srinu?

The news reports on the Dear Comrade actor further go on to state that the upcoming project will be backed by the well known producer Dil Raju and will be helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda will feature as the lead in the upcoming film with director Boyapati Srinu. The popular Telugu actor will be seen in the upcoming drama called Fighter. The film is helmed by ace director Boyapati Srinu. The news reports on the Dear Comrade actor further go on to state that the upcoming project will be backed by the well known producer from the southern film industry, Dil Raju.

Previously it was reported that Vijay Deverakonda could sign a film with filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti. But, now the latest news reports state that producer Dil Raju is looking for another filmmaker to helm the film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The actor who featured in films like Taxiwala, Geetha Govindam and NOTA, will be essaying the lead in the much awaited film titled Fighter. The news reports further go on to state that the film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh.

The film will also feature the gorgeous Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. Some time back, photos from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh film had surfaced on social media platforms. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are every excited about the upcoming film Fighter.

