Vijay Deverakonda sparks controversy for his recent comments on Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi's flops

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's recent comments on Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have sparked new controversy. The actor defended the superstars when they got judged for delivering a flop. He shared that a few flops can't shake the stardom of superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. In a recent promotional event of Kushi in Coimbatore, Vijay Deverakonda, "Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajini sir can have 6 flops back to back and come and do a film like ‘Jailer’ which does 500 crores. We just have to shut up and watch," Vijay said at the event.

Vijay Deverakonda speaks about Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth's flops

Speaking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay said, “He can also give back-to-back flops, but if he meets a director with the right energy, he will come back with a sensation, just like he did with Sankranti. Chiru sir changed the industry. When he came, the kind of action that was there, the kind of dance that was there, and the kind of performance that was there, all changed entirely. He inspired many people to enter the industry."

Vijay's recent comments didn't go well among Rajinikanth's fans as they questioned why their beloved star gave six back-to-back flops. One user wrote on Twitter, “Stop talking so much. You don’t need to have an opinion on everything. And not sure this statement is even a compliment to Superstar."

Vijay Deverakonda promotes Kushi ahead of release

On Monday morning, the actor was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he is off to Coimbatore for promotions. The actor has been promoting the film alone as his co-star Samantha is on a break from work.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate love across theaters on the 1st of September.