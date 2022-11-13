Vijay Deverakonda spends his Sunday chilling in Versace shorts worth 1 lakh and with his most favourite

Vijay Deverakonda is enjoying some downtime after his latest release, Liger. However, the Arjun Reddy actor keeps on entertaining fans with adorable sneak peeks from his daily life on the internet. Recently, he took to the story section of Instagram and dropped a charming photograph with his Siberian husky Storm. Sharing the still, he captioned the picture, "UFC 281 with the boysss," along with a heart emoji. VD looked handsome as ever in a black T-shirt and matching silk Versace shorts.

For the unaware, UFC 281 is a mixed martial arts event that took place in New York yesterday. Meanwhile, Yesterday, VD shared an update about his health on Instagram. Posting a photo of himself in the story section, he wrote, "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves." Vijay Deverakonda's trainer Kuldeep Sethi revealed that the Dear Comrade actor had suffered a shoulder injury before he stepped into acting, and according to the reports he yet again suffered a shoulder injury while shooting for the Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger, making his condition even worse. He has reportedly been treated for the last 8 months.